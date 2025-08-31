Broos backs young players as Bafana gun for Lesotho and Nigeria
Coach confident of Bafana qualification as they take on absence of older players will not affect chances of victory against Lesotho and Nigeria
31 August 2025 - 00:00
Hugo Broos was bold in his belief this week that there was nothing to worry about as Bafana Bafana enter the final stretch of their qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.