Piastri perfectly placed to stretch F1 lead with Dutch Grand Prix pole

31 August 2025 - 00:00 By Reuters
McLaren's Oscar Piastri celebrates after qualifying in pole position for the Dutch GP.
Image: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Oscar Piastri seized pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix with a record lap yesterday, and gave himself a perfect opportunity to stretch his Formula One lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Norris had been top in all three practice sessions and led the way into the final shootout, but Piastri struck just when it mattered most and unleashed the quickest lap ever around Zandvoort.

The Australian’s time of one minute 08.662 seconds with his first effort out of the garages was 0.012 quicker than anything his British rival, last year’s winner from pole, could put together.

Red Bull’s four-times world champion Max Verstappen — winner from the top slot in 2021, 2022 and 2023 — was third fastest but 0.263 off the pole pace. “That was the definition of peaking at the right time,” said Piastri, who declared himself “pretty stoked” with his afternoon.

“The whole weekend, I felt pretty good but there have been a couple of corners that I’ve not been able to go any faster. I didn’t really go any faster in those corners but I found some more elsewhere, so I’m super happy to come away with the result.”

Norris, nine points behind Piastri after winning three of the last four races, said he was a “little disappointed” to be second, and suggested the wind had played a part but added it was not the end of the world. “With the wind like this, a lot of it’s down to luck as well; even with all the luck I’ve been having,” the Briton said.

“It’s tough. I had a good lap in Q3, run one, but just a small headwind down the straight and I lost like 1/100th [of a second], so you could easily say it’s there.” 

Dominant McLaren could take a record-equalling fifth successive one-two in today’s race, emulating Ferrari and Mercedes.

French rookie Isack Hadjar qualified alongside Verstappen on the second row for Racing Bulls, with George Russell fifth for Mercedes, and Charles Leclerc — who was startled by a fox crossing the track in the second phase — sixth for Ferrari.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who had a hard time on Friday and in final practice, will start seventh for Ferrari.

Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson, Williams’s Carlos Sainz, and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso completed a top 10 with seven teams represented.

Mercedes’s Kimi Antonelli missed out on the top-10 shootout, as did Verstappen’s teammate Yuki Tsunoda (12th fastest), who set the same time as Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto (13th) in the second phase.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll failed to set a time in the first phase after spinning into the barriers and smashing his car’s front wing. The Canadian got the car back to the pits but took no further part in the session.

Haas drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman were unable to reach the second phase, along with Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine’s increasingly under-pressure Argentine rookie Franco Colapinto.  

