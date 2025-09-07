Keeping pace with the bat puts Proteas at a disadvantage for World Cup
The South African women’s squad will need to fill a hole that hinders them on the batting front
07 September 2025 - 00:00
Mandla Mashimbyi’s assertion that he’ll use his head and his heart to determine who will don the wicketkeeping gloves is a major concern for the Proteas Women’s squad journeying to the World Cup on Wednesday. ..
