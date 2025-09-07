Sport

Proteas seek sixes and swagger to slay England in T20s

What coach Shukri Conrad is looking for from his side amounts to a bucket load of ‘Bazball’ character

07 September 2025 - 00:00
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

There is a pattern being developed by the Proteas in the T20 format of late that hearkens back to darker times. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | What happens when Broos leaves Bafana? Sport
  2. Blunder Boks botch it Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Keep it simple, stupid Boks Sport
  4. Bafana’s great dream alive Sport
  5. ‘I prayed for this,’ says Bafana star Mohau Nkota Sport

Latest Videos

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry gives an update on its progress
Attack in Jerusalem injures at least 20 people, six critically