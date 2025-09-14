Sport

Keepers stoke Manchester derby fever

14 September 2025 - 00:00 By Reuters

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said Altay Bayindir will keep his place in goal for today’s derby at Manchester City ahead of new signing Senne Lammens...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Chiefs to axe Nabi' Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Ethan revelation in Wellington lights Sport
  3. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | May Tseka's goofy shenanigans not implode Bafana Sport
  4. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | What happens when Broos leaves Bafana? Sport
  5. Brutal Boks restore rugby world order Sport

Latest Videos

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: Day 2
Trump Gets Cold Reception in England, Sues NY Times for $15B & Kooky Kash Patel ...