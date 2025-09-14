Pirates are MTN8 kings
Teen defender Mbokazi makes history as he lifts fourth MTN8 trophy on the trot
14 September 2025 - 00:00
Not since the days of Mbulelo “OJ” Mabizela in the early 2000s have Orlando Pirates been led to glory by a teenager. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.