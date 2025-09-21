Pumas ready to pounce on Boks
Playing their 19th Test in SA, Argentinians have claimed just one win, in Durban in 2015
21 September 2025 - 00:00
Once affectionately dubbed rugby’s little brother to the Springboks, the men from Argentina are very grown up, and not quite so little in presence or prestige...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.