Verstappen on pole in Baku after Piastri and Leclerc crash
21 September 2025 - 00:00
Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix yesterday after McLaren’s Formula One leader Oscar Piastri and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed out of a qualifying session with a record six red flags...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.