Marc Marquez out to end drought in Catalonia
16 June 2019 - 00:00
Spain's Marc Marquez will try to end his drought at the Catalan Grand Prix today and extend his lead in the world championship by winning his home race on the 70th anniversary of MotoGP.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.