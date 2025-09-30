‘A reminder that faith isn’t inherited’: Stogie T baptised

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After a surge of celebrities becoming sangomas, others in the entertainment industry are sharing their spiritual journeys.

Rapper Stogie T is the latest celebrity to make his public declaration. Taking to his Instagram timeline, Stogie T, whose real name is Boitumelo Molekane, shared videos of his baptism.

“To descend and rise with my son was to witness, across generations, the mystery of grace. A reminder that faith isn’t inherited by blood, it’s chosen,” he said.

“Through this act we say we surrender what we can’t fix and step into what only God can give. Buried with Him, raised with Him, kept by Him. Thank you, Jesus.”