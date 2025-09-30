‘I’ve always wanted to be an actor’: Gogo Skhotheni on her acting debut

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gogo Skhotheni has ventured into the acting world with her debut role on Mzansi Magic’s Puseletso.

Gogo Skhotheni, whose real name is Tumi Motsoeneng, rose to fame through her reality show on Moja Love, which focused on traditional healers and their rituals. She has since launched a podcast and become a DJ and now she adds acting to her resume.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Gogo Skhotheni said acting was always on the cards.

“I’ve always wanted to be an actress. it’s what I wanted before I became a sangoma. I used to be an extra on Muvhango. I have an advertisement I did for Lotto as a main character,” she said.

“Playing Sister Rachel was a bit challenging because I was a sangoma when we shot it and we hadn’t announced that I am no longer practising. It was a bit challenging but Sister Rachel is someone who helps people which I could relate to because it’s what I do naturally.”

In the film Gogo Skhotheni stars with Mapula Mafole and Mpho Molepo, among others, who she said held her hand coming back to the screen.

“I asked a lot of questions which they were willing to answer because I wanted to deliver my best. I’m praying for more gigs. I hope Puseletso can open more doors for me to get fully into the acting industry.”