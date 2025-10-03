‘I came back to take my power’: Babes Wodumo makes musical return

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Babes Wodumo has released two singles before the launch of her new album.

Babes Wodumo has made a return to the music scene after a five-year hiatus.

The gqom star released two songs — Sip and See ft Madanon, Jay Music, Don Edward, Frost, Sk and Sundile, and Ekhoneni ft Lelowhatsgood and Rifle Deep — on Friday before the launch of her album Mabheshingo on October 17.

“I want people to get a feel of the album before it drops by releasing the Babes people know and love. There are songs by Mampintsha in the album that are included as well,” Babes told TshisaLIVE.

“After we sat down and felt Mampintsha’s EP should wait so they could put out the last project for Big Nuz in 2022, which ended up being his last, his EP was never released. It’s not easy because people expected me to just move on. So we took songs from that EP and put it in this project to honour him so people can see the new Babes with three-step and gospel.”

Babes’ husband Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo died on December 24 2022 after a stroke.

The festive season is still a painful time for her and her family.

“It’s not easy. A part of me has left me. I don’t enjoy December properly because it’s a reminder of when he died and [we] buried him. Grieving needed to take place. I am still grieving. I find myself crying and calling him sometimes and have to remind myself he is no longer with us.

“It’s not easy for me, especially because he was involved in my career. My job was just to get on stage and perform, my job was to get in the studio and sing. Now I’ve had to also learn how things work.”

Being a single mother to a four-year-old son has not been easy either.

“My son asked me the other day when his father is coming back and whether we’re going to visit him. He doesn’t understand death because he’s still young. He still thinks he has a father who is coming back and even knows his voice.”

On social media Babes shared a reel to show the journey she’s been on from getting married, becoming a mother, losing a husband, grieving and then making her comeback after her hiatus.

“We were supposed to have our white wedding but after taking time out to grieve I came back to take my power. To own my throne. I left for some time.”