From Rapulane to Wiseman Mncube - celebs that recently tied the knot

It’s been wedding season in celebville with many of our stars recently sealing the deal.

From traditional ceremonies to intimate weddings, these celebrity couples have shared their precious moments with their fans.

Here’s a look at celebrities who recently got married.

Wiseman Mncube

Actor Wiseman Mncube and his partner Nokubonga Ngobeni donned their respective traditional attire for their ‘umbondo’ ceremony recently.

An ‘umbondo’ ceremony is a traditional Zulu and Nguni cultural ritual where the bride’s family provides groceries and household items to the groom’s family as a gesture of gratitude for the lobola (bride price) and to demonstrate the bride’s readiness as a provider.

“Tsonga Queen dressing her Zulu King,” Wiseman captioned the post.

“What A God, What A Time, What A Life!!!!! We finally took the next step my love and it can only get better!!!! It amazes me that Umbondo turned out to seem like our wedding day … What an honour it was to clothe you My King, in your own Traditional Zulu regalia," Nokibonga wrote when recalling their special day.

Lerato Nxumalo

Actress Lerato Nxumalo offically became Mrs LP. Beaming with pride, she took to her timeline to share moments from her intimate white wedding day attended by celebrities like Nelisiwe Sibiya, Kamo WW and Cindy Mahlangu.

Rapulane Seiphemo

Actor Rapulane Seiphemo sealed the deal with Zandile Tshukulu.

Guests excitedly took to their timeline to share a glimpse into their special day.

“Big Congratulations to you My Friend Zandile Shukulu and Raps, I love it for you, May God Bless your Marriage, I love you,” Precious Mcjane wrote.

Ryle De Morny

Five months after announcing his engagement to his longtime partner Mel, Ryle De Morny finally made things offical.

