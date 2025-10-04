Master KG’s ‘Wanitwa Mos’ sound evolves with ‘Ayi Dume’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Passion Java Records has released Ayi Dume, a star-studded collaboration by Vele Vele, Master KG and Spirit ZW, featuring Nutty O, Leon Lee, Ceaser, LeeMcKrazy and Mr Brown.

The powerhouse track blends African rhythms with global appeal, delivering an uplifting anthem about teamwork, perseverance and triumph.

The song was born out of mutual respect, shared vision and existing bonds between the artists. Producers and vocalists came together like puzzle pieces, each contributing their unique artistry to create the track.

Question: Ayi Dume is a collaboration with some big names like Master KG and Spirit ZW. How did this project come about and what was it like working with such a diverse group of artists?

Answer: The foundation of Ayi Dume was created from a bounce of energy in a recording camp alongside Spirit Fingerz, Leon Lee and Mr Brown. Leon and I got a skeleton from Mr Brown, then Spirit worked some magic into it. The whole idea was to create an anthem — and, unknowingly, every other artist caught the flu of good vibes, energy and good resonance whenever Spirit sampled it. That bounce of great energy made it inevitable for all the great artists to be part of such a powerful project. Teamwork really drove the song forward.

Q: The phrase “Ayi Dume” means “Let’s Roar.” What does this rallying cry personally mean to you as an artist?

A: Ayi Dume resonates deeply with my personal journey in music. From struggles to success, the song reflects my passion, perseverance and the power of teamwork. It’s also a tribute to the people who’ve supported me along the way, especially my late grandmother and Passion Java Records, who believed in me so much. My grandmother was my rock and biggest supporter. Her love for music inspired me, and even though she’s no longer here, her legacy lives on through me. This single is a testament to love, resilience, and the human spirit.

Q: Teamwork and perseverance are central themes in the song. Can you share a personal story where these values helped shape your music career?

A: I’d say my approach to Ayi Dume was soft yet magnetic. I allowed myself to be a great collaborator, working closely with Spirit Fingerz as the envoy who spearheaded the sound. I wrote the first verse and co-created the iconic Ayi Dume hook with Leon Lee, setting the tone for the track. That collaborative spirit brought so many talented artists together, resulting in an anthem that celebrates the richness of African music.

Q: With so many artists on one track, how did you ensure your voice and energy stood out while still complementing the other collaborators?

A: Every artist has a unique approach. As a growing artist, I focused on bringing soulful vocals that added climax and depth to the song. With Leon Lee and Spirit in camp, I tapped into my ability to create distinct commercial value that helped shape the song. I see myself as both a co-writer and a blending vocalist in the chorus with Leon Lee — a role that made my contribution essential while still allowing others to shine.

Q: Master KG’s Wanitwa Mos sound is iconic, yet Ayi Dume pushes it in new directions. How do you balance honouring a signature sound while innovating as an artist?

A: Ayi Dume expands on Master KG’s signature Wanitwa Mos sound by blending African rhythms with global appeal. With Leon Lee, we introduced new layers of both traditional and modern influences. The goal was to make sure the sound resonates worldwide while keeping its African roots intact. It’s about creating something fresh without losing what makes the sound powerful in the first place.

Q: Social media has played a huge role in building anticipation for the song. How important is digital engagement in your career?

A: From my perspective, social media has been instrumental in breaking songs like Ayi Dume to both African and global audiences. For Master KG, platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube helped spark interest before the release. His TikTok teasers already had people excited. It shows how digital platforms are shaping music trends and helping songs reach viral success.

Q: The lyrics celebrate both overcoming doubters and appreciating early supporters. How have your supporters influenced your journey in music?

A: My supporters have been my backbone from day one. The listeners who followed my journey, Passion Java Records for believing in me and, most importantly, my late grandmother. She was my biggest believer. Though she’s no longer with me, her love for music and her encouragement still guide me. This song is as much about my supporters as it is about me.

Q: With remixes, live performances and potential international collaborations in the pipeline, what are you most excited about for Ayi Dume next?

A: I’m most excited about the potential international collaborations. Imagine Ayi Dume resonating worldwide and me getting the chance to work with artists from different genres and cultures. The idea of taking this anthem to global stages, performing live in new cities and connecting with fans everywhere is truly exhilarating.