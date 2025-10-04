‘The cat’s out the bag!’ - Zozibini Tunzi bags another acting role

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has shone on the global stage and is now taking up space in the film industry as well.

Zozibini is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming drama Bad Influencer, premiering on October 31.

She took to her Instagram timeline excitedly announcing the news.

“The cat’s out the bag! Meet Naomi on the new series Bad Influencer coming to Netflix on October 31. Chile, her smirk already has me stressed. I’m so proud of my first series role. The show is incredible, the cast is impeccable! You’re gonna love it all. I hope you’re sat!" she wrote.

This is not Zozibini’s first acting stint. She appeared in Hollywood’s Woman King.

“The most exciting thing by far is that I’ll be getting into acting. I can’t really speak about that because of an NDA (non-disclosure agreement). Woman King was a sneak peek into that world, and now I feel I’m fully immersed in it in this new role,” she previously told Sunday Times.