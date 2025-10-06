TshisaLIVE

Actors Ntuthuzelo Grootboom and Rorisang Mohapi get engaged

Joy Mphande

Ntuthuzelo Grootboom and Rorisang Mohapi announced their engagement. (Instagram/ Ntuthuzelo Grootboom)

Congratulations are in order for Ntuthuzelo Grootboom and Rorisang Mohapi after they got engaged.

In a joint Instagram post, the stars shared their special moment with their followers.

The video shows Rorisang in tears after being served a sweet treat decorated with a message on the side of the plate, which read: “Will you marry me?”

“So many emotions. I have no words. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Every day I pray God blesses our union till death us do part. I love you, Rhadebe.

