Here’s why Summer Walker’s perfomance was cut short

In The City organisers have shed light on why the highly anticipated performance of American singer Summer Walker at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on October 5 was cut short.

In The City operations manager Jason Pienaar said the concert ended early due to scheduling delays that forced them to adjust the running time of the show with a non-negotiable 10.30pm cut-off time ‚thus shortening the stage time of all performaning artists, including Summer Walker’s.

“Yesterday’s occurrence was neither a result of financial or organisational failure. As with all reputable live events, In The City was required to obtain relevant licences and permits per JOC and venue regulations, in the interest of general safety. All of the necessary documents were approved pre-event and the show operated completely unproblematically within these parameters. Executing high-level live experiences of this magnitude is a complex task that requires all the moving parts to work together.

“Schedule delays outside our control during the course of the day unfortunately forced the team to adjust the running order of the entire show mid-event. With a non-negotiable hard 10:30pm cut-off, the decision was made to shorten the stage time of all of the performing artists, including Summer Walker’s. An option to pay a fine in exchange for an extension was never presented and thus never an option. In The City takes a great deal of pride in playing a part in celebrating South Africa’s music community and continue to be committed to delivering quality experiences.”

This after severaldisgruntled fans took to social media to express their disappointment which prompted Summer Walker to organise a impromptu performance at Tempo.

“I’m so sorry. I don’t understand what happened. I got kicked off stage. This whole thing was really unprofessional. They changed my time three times and when I got on stage I’m thinking I’m about to do my full set, they are yelling in my ear to cut my whole entire set half way.

“They could’ve just paid the fine. They know that you guys spent your hard-earned money. Your time, you drove far to come here ... I was on time. I was dressed and I was ready.”

Media personality Shamiso, who was the host of the event, also went live on Instagram saying the debacle made her want to include a clause in her future contracts to never announce bad news.

“Summer Walker was late for rehearsals in the morning because every act had a band. Rehearsal is a must. She was apparently late for rehearsals. This is what I heard from organisers and that made the whole day late. The event ran late. It had to be over by 10.30pm because the permit was 10.30pm.

“People’s sets had to be cut to accommodate her set but her set had to be cut too. When I was backstage I was told by her team. I had to go on stage to say the set would be cut and that it wasn’t her fault. Now I tell you guys and it’s being said that I wasted precious time? Moving forward with events. I’m going to put it in my contract that if it’s bad news, it’s not on me to deliver it. I’m so sick of it being my fault when things that are out of my control happen.”