IN PICS | Actress Khosi Ngema is expecting her first child

Congratulations are in order for Khosi Ngema after she revealed she is expecting her first child with her partner Marco.

The actress took to her timeline to share images from her pregnancy photoshoot with the caption: “God is Love. We are blessed forever. Can’t wait for our new adventure.”

Khosi took to her timeline in July to reveal she got engaged after taking time out on social media.

“Lil bit of life lately. Your girl is engaged. This year has been quite reflective and called me to take a lil hermit break to focus on growing and cooking up some stuff. It’s been interesting, weird, exciting, at times testing and full of surprises. Some I can’t wait to share.”