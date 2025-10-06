Rare archive footage on Desmond Tutu’s life - ‘The Arch’ premieres on SABC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The four-part documentary series The Arch has hit the small screen.

The series, produced by Attuned You in collaboration with the SABC and Arena Holdings, follows the story of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu, featuring in-depth interviews with family members, fellow activists and colleagues. It charts his journey from activist chaplain to leading the inauguration of Nelson Mandela as South Africa’s first black president.

The series, which will showcase rare archive footage depicting Tutu’s fearlessness and sacrifices, will be screened on SABC2 at 9.30pm on Sundays.

“The Arch is the first television documentary Attuned You has produced to mark its entry into the South African film universe, and we did it with a signature quality and depth of storytelling that we intend to bring into all our work,” said executive producer Naniwe Maqetuka.

She said Attuned You’s vision was for people to tell the stories of iconic Africans and South Africans.

“This documentary is the first of many which will tell the stories of great people from our country and our continent.”

“The journey to making this powerful exploration of the man who became The Arch,” added executive producer, Ryland Fisher.