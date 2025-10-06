WATCH | Nozipho undergoes breast lift surgery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nozipho Ntshangase has revealed she went under the knife again.

The reality TV star recently shared part two of her mommy makeover after giving birth to five children.

In a candid post, she revealed she underwent a mastopexy, also known as breast lift surgery.

“I’m looking great and I’m loving it,” she said.

Watch the video below:

In July, The Mommy Club star underwent abdominoplasty (tummy tuck) surgery.

“I’ve been on this self-love journey. After having my last three children and going through a lot, I struggled with loving myself. My confidence went down the drain, so I thought, why not do the outer and inner work on myself at the same time?” she said.

Nozipho said she had tried exercising to get her figure back.

“I gained weight. It was this and it was that. Not exercising as often as I would have wanted. A lot of insecurities. I decided to take the plunge and be brave and do what I always wanted to do, which is work on my body and myself. I’m excited and nervous because I’m a researcher, I read a lot and Google has me overthinking a lot of things, but my surgeon is amazing.”