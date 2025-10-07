‘Never confuse my sexuality for weakness’: Somizi responds to Ngizwe Mchunu’s comments about the LGBTQIA+ community

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Somizi Mhlongo has responded to Ngizwe Mchunu’s derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community.

On Sunday Ngizwe was denied entry to the traditional market Kwa Mai-Mai due to his comments about a viral gay couple getting married in traditional attire, including an imvunulo.

In a series of posts, Ngizwe said Somizi, who is openly gay, was among those who should leave the country.

“There was a missed opportunity to educate each other that was missed. I’m Zulu; I did not know there’s an imvunulo that can only be worn by the royals. I did not know that,” Somizi said.

“With all the anger and the noise that was happening, I was able to find something I could learn from. That was a teachable moment for me, and I believe it should be respected. That is not negotiable, and I’m encouraging everyone to do that.”

Somizi said people in the LGBTQIA+ community planning to spitefully purchase the regalia should choose to be the better person and let the law take its course.

“The Human Rights Commission has to do something to make sure this does not continue. He needs to know he can’t wake up and decide people must be killed; their anger is misdirected. There’s so many things that are happening.

“Respect goes a long way. Tone changes everything. It’s not what you said; it’s how you said it. Know which battles to fight and respond to. Know which things to react to. Never confuse my sexuality for weakness. Never confuse my wearing weaves for weakness. It’s just that I’m a better and bigger person.”

Weighing in on the matter, trans activist Yaya Mavundla said: “Here’s my thing: that guy is saying LGBTQIA+ people should not wear traditional attire; he’s suggesting we create our own, which is problematic. Just because you are a gay man, trans, lesbian, bisexual or intersex doesn’t mean imvelaphi yakho and your culture is erased. We cannot allow him and his supporters to influence hate towards us and minority groups for any reason.

“To make matters worse, Isilo and his team have not said anything. He is not a spokesperson for anyone; therefore, he knows his place in society. If the attire is reserved for Isilo, which I believe everyone would respect, we will not wear it, but any other attire not formally reserved for leaders or specific people that any person of a certain culture is allowed to wear, the LGBTQIA+ people have every right to wear it.”