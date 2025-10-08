All you need to know about Back to the City Festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lupe Fiasco is set to headline this year's Back To The City Festival in Newtown.

The countdown to the Back to the City Festival has begun.

The festival, which is now in its 19th year, is set to celebrate the theme “Power in Numbers”, uniting generations of hip hop lovers, artists and cultural pioneers.

Here’s what you need to know:

WHO IS HEADLINING THE SHOW?

US rapper Lupe Fiasco, with South Africa’s biggest names, including Cassper Nyovest, A-Reece, Big Zulu, Emtee, Maglera Doe Boy, Touchline, Wordz & MashBeatz and Kwesta. Paying tribute to heritage and culture, legends such as Mdu Masilela and Tuks Senganga will also grace the stage.

WHEN AND WHERE?

Saturday October 11 at Mary Fitzgerald Square, Newtown, Johannesburg.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

Tickets are available via Webtickets and the official Back to the City website.