Rapper Tony Dayimane back on the market after breakup with Yanda Woods

Yanda Woods has revealed her relationship with Tony Dayimane has ended.

In a recent episode of the Spreading Humours podcast, Yanda said their relationship ended “a few months” ago and they unfollowed each other on social media.

“We are still cool with each other; we’ll check up on each other every now and then because he met my family and I met his family, and we were close. You know when a relationship gets to a point where you cannot leave each other, and that’s it; you have to check up on each other. We’re still cool.”

While there have been wedding bells ringing in celebville, this year has also seen the end of notable relationships.

Actress Sihle Ndaba also revealed her relationship ended when reflecting on the tough times she’s experienced in the year.

“At the beginning of the year my relationship came to an end. That was the first thing that took me out for a count,” she said.