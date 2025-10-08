Samora Mangesi shares sobriety journey in new podcast ‘The Best Of Me’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Media personality Samora Mangesi has launched a new podcast, The Best Of Me, aimed at sharing conversations about recovery, personal growth and resilience

In the first episode, Samora spoke of his journey to sobriety.

“One of the thoughts I had was whether this is how I want to be known. It’s one of the questions I asked myself before I stopped drinking: is this how you want people to speak about you?” he said.

What's your poison?

A question often shrugged off with a drinks order however, when last did you check in with your friends? How much do you know about the people you cheers with? So tell me, what's YOUR poison? #TheBestOfMe #SoberingOn #SoberCurious #Cheers #Sobriety pic.twitter.com/411UMjTIqv — SAMORA MANGESI (@Samora_Mangesi) October 2, 2025

In April 2022 Samora was suspended after allegations of being drunk on air. The media personality’s broadcast of Iqonga Labatsha on April 9 2022 had many listeners worried about the state of the presenter after he did not sound himself.

Samora took to his Facebook timeline to dispel accusations of him being drunk on air, saying he had taken ill. In a lengthy post, he said he had been heavily medicated after a few days of not feeling well, which resulted in him missing his Friday show. Not wanting to miss another one on that Saturday, he took more medication.

“This rendered me incoherent and thus delivered an extremely messy and substandard product on air, which led many to believe I was intoxicated. Again, for this I humbly apologise. It has never been and continues to not be my intention to bring the SABC — which I have been with for the past 10 years — my family, myself and anybody else associated with me into disrepute, be it intentionally or unintentionally,” he wrote.

Gugu Ntuli, SABC group executive for corporate affairs and marketing, told TshisaLIVE at the time that the presenter would be back. “Umhlobo Wenene FM management can confirm that the investigation pertaining to the matter concerning Mangesi has been completed and he will be back on air,” she said.