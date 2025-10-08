‘This is ridiculous’ — celebs react to Gayton McKenzie’s meeting with Shein

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mzansi stars have reacted to sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie recently meeting with global fashion retailer Shein in Singapore.

The meeting is said to have focused on potential areas of collaboration between Shein and South Africa’s creative, fashion and sports sectors, particularly in supporting inclusive sporting initiatives and empowering young local designers and athletes.

“We have started a cluster for designer representation. We are funding them and meeting them soon, this I am told is on their agenda. Ours is to assist designers,” McKenzie said.

“We can’t stop Shein from doing business in SA; we can agitate and negotiate for greater participation of the local fashion industry. We met them precisely for that reason. You guys think staying angry at companies is a solution? There is value in collaboration.”

Some of stars took to their timelines to react to the venture.

“Those of you who have bought items confidently from Shein and Temu are as guilty for not protecting the fashion and textile industry you expect the government to support. Every little action contributes to the bigger picture,” said Penny Lebyane.

“This is ridiculous. Museums are going extinct. Theatres are closing. The National School of the Arts needs funding. Our athletes need support. Come on?” said Zweli Mbhele

“You can’t stop the world from modernising. This is how clothes are made, distributed and bought all over the world. China runs the sh*t. If the SA market has failed to evolve and adapt to the changes it will die. Shein is a monster,” DJ Warras said.

