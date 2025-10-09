Actor Oros Mampofu and wife Bianca expecting baby No 3

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Actor Oros Mampofu and his wife Bianca have unveiled her pregnancy.

Actor Oros Mampofu and his wife Bianca are expecting their third child.

The couple took to their timeline, recently unveiling their baby bump with the caption: “Silinde ngomonde [waiting patiently]. Enkosi Mdali [Thank you God]."

Blue Bulls star Embrose Papier and his wife Aneeka also recently announced they are expecting a bundle of joy. In a joint post on Instagram, the couple did a gender reveal.

“Feeling so loved and deeply grateful for all the beautiful wishes, love and congratulations sent our way. Our baby boy is so blessed and surrounded by so much love. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts,” they said.