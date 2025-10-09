DJ Warras makes a comeback hosting Mzansi’s spiciest new reality show, ‘Ngicel’iVisa’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

He may have put the headphones down for a minute, but DJ Warras is back and he’s coming in hot!

Radio and TV personality DJ Warras, real name Warrick Stock, has been making waves recently as the host of Mzansi Magic’s daring new reality show Ngicel’iVisa but that’s not the only big move he’s making. The multi-talented entertainer has revealed that he’s officially relaunching his DJ-ing career just in time for the festive season.

When asked about DJ-ing, Warras said: “I stopped a while ago because the industry was shifting from what I know, but I’m relaunching my DJ-ing career now since it’s festive season,’” he shared.

Warras, who made a name for himself in the early 2010s as one of the freshest voices on YFM and later on Live Amp, says the soundscape has changed but so has he. Now, he’s diving headfirst into Afro tech house, a genre with deep roots in South Africa that’s currently taking over global dance floors.

“I’ve been working in studio with my producer. I’m on to Afro tech house, the sound which is making waves in Europe. And funnily enough, it’s a South African sound,” he explained.

But he’s not stopping there. Warras is expanding his musical footprint online, working on a YouTube channel. “Online I’d be working on my mixes and working on creating a YouTube channel for my DJ-ing,” he said, clearly excited about the next chapter.

And while his love for music is reigniting, Warras is also showing his range with his role as host of Ngicel’iVisa, a new show that lets couples explore past feelings by spending one night with an ex or crush before deciding if they should continue their current relationship.

In true Warras style, he brings charm, empathy and a bit of edge to the emotionally charged 24-minute episodes. “This show is mad real,” he said. “It’s not sugar-coated. It’s people putting their hearts on the line and being brave enough to face the truth.”