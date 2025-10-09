DJ Zinhle joins World Sports Betting as brand ambassador

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DJ Zinhle is the new face of World Sports Betting (WSB).

The multitalented businesswoman and Africa’s No 1 female DJ has officially been announced as WSB’s latest brand ambassador, adding yet another power move to her growing empire.

The online sports betting site said the partnership reflects a shared passion for lifestyle, entertainment and ambition all traits embodied by Zinhle, who has long been admired not only for her chart-topping music but also for her work as an entrepreneur and cultural icon.

“Partnering with DJ Zinhle is an exciting step for us,” said WSB sponsorship manager Nick Moyo. “She embodies the spirit of excellence and entertainment that our brand stands for, and we are proud to welcome her into the WSB family.”

Zinhle will take centre stage in WSB’s upcoming lifestyle campaigns, brand activations and exclusive events. The collaboration is expected to bring fans and customers closer to the action in new and exciting ways.

“I am thrilled to join World Sports Bettingbe as an ambassador,” said Zinhle. “This partnership is about celebrating culture, entertainment, and ambition. I look forward to creating memorable experiences with the WSB community.”

Founded in 2002 and based in Randburg, WSB has carved a name for itself as a leader in online sports betting, offering punters access to local and international sports, horse racing, and casino games. The platform is licensed by the Gauteng Gambling Board and continues to push the envelope through innovative tech and strategic partnerships.