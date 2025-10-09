‘I’m forever subjected to humiliation’: Malaika’s Tshedi Mholo fumes over being replaced

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Malaika’s Tshedi Mholo has expressed her disappointment and frustration after discovering that a new band member has been performing her parts.

Malaika’s lead vocalist Tshedi Mholo is not holding back as she breaks her silence over what she calls ongoing disrespect from her former bandmate Bongani Nchang — claiming he replaced her in the group without her knowledge or consent.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tshedi expressed her disappointment and frustration after discovering that a new band member has been performing her parts, including lyrics and melodies she originally recorded, without her approval.

“It’s sad, though, for Malaika supporters and me, as I’m forever subjected to humiliation, disrespect and misrepresentation.”

The award-winning singer, who helped shape the group’s unique Afropop sound with Bongani and the late Jabulani Ndaba, said the recent developments have left her feeling betrayed and violated, especially as she was not formally informed about the changes.

“My credibility is constantly being questioned, but I’ve been compiling evidence for a civil claim, as this is fraud, and I will deal with it,” she said, visibly emotional.

While Malaika once stood as a symbol of unity and cultural pride with hits such as Destiny and 2 Bob, internal conflicts have long clouded the group’s image.

Fans have taken to social media expressing confusion and concern after spotting a new face performing under the Malaika banner, leading to speculation about Tshedi’s role in the group. Tshedi said she had no warning that someone else would take over her vocals or stage presence.

“This isn’t just about me; it’s about the legacy of Malaika and the fans who have supported us all these years. They deserve honesty, not deception,” she added.

As the legal battle looms, Tshedi said she remains committed to protecting her name, her artistry and the truth behind the music.

TshisaLIVE approached Bongani for comment, but he had not responded at the time of publication.