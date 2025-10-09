IN PICS | Claire Mawisa ties the knot

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wedding bells have been ringing in celebville, with many celebs taking their relationships to the next level.

The latest is media personality Claire Mawisa, who revealed she had tied the knot in Cape Town recently.

Congratulatory messages flooded her timeline after Claire shared pictures of her in a wedding gown with her partner, with the caption: “And so the adventure begins.”

Another star who got to celebrate his union recently is actor Wiseman Mncube.

He and his partner Nokubonga Ngobeni wore their respective traditional attire for their “umbondo” ceremony.

An “umbondo” ceremony is a traditional Zulu and Nguni cultural ritual where the bride’s family provides groceries and household items to the groom’s family as a gesture of gratitude for the lobola (bride price) and to demonstrate the bride’s readiness as a provider.

“Tsonga Queen dressing her Zulu King,” Wiseman captioned the post.

“What A God, What A Time, What A Life!!!!! We finally took the next step my love and it can only get better!!!! It amazes me that umbondo turned out to seem like our wedding day … What an honour it was to clothe you My King, in your own traditional Zulu regalia," Nokibonga wrote.