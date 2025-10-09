Reality TV star Tsekeleke 012’s sister feels Moja Love host Bishop Makamu invited her to the show to humiliate her

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Neo Tholo, niece of popular reality TV star Tsekeleke 012, has opened up about her recent experience on the Moja Love show, expressing her disappointment and hurt. Neo shared a marathon of posts on social media, revealing that she feels the show’s host, Bishop Makamu, invited her on to the programme with the intent to humiliate her and her family.

In one of her posts, Neo stated:

“Rea Tsotella was called to humiliate my mother and me. The crowd was ready to go against us, no matter if we spoke sense or not. It felt like the audience was programmed to hate on us, and literally everyone was against us, including Bishop Makamu.”

Neo’s words have sparked conversations among fans and followers, many of whom are now questioning the intentions behind the show’s handling of the episode. The incident highlights the often-complicated relationship between reality TV participants and the shows that feature them, where entertainment sometimes comes at the expense of personal dignity.

Three weeks ago, the Lose It or Lose Me star was arrested last week after he allegedly hit Neo, and a case of assault GBH was opened against him.