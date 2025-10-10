Actor Sisanda Henna champions young filmmakers with ‘Little Africa’ premiere at Soweto International Film Festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Acclaimed actor and filmmaker Sisanda Henna is on a mission to uplift the next generation of storytellers with the premiere of his powerful short film anthology Little Africa at this year’s Soweto International Film Festival (Siff).

Presented by the Soweto Film Market and Siff, in collaboration with the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) and SABC, Little Africa is a bold and inspiring collection of 10 short films created through Henna’s youth filmmaker project, an incubator aimed at giving first-time filmmakers from disadvantaged backgrounds a professional platform.

“These are fresh, fearless voices who have something meaningful to say,” said Henna. “This platform represents not just storytelling but opportunity. I know how one moment can change a career.”

The anthology showcases a rich diversity of South African narratives, celebrating African identity, heritage and creative excellence. Several of the featured films have already made waves internationally. Rearview by Chris Djuma premiered at the 29th American Black Film Festival in Miami, while Isaac Kasende’s Belinda took home accolades in Los Angeles. Members Only by Mangatsila Hlaise and Indlu Yenkomo by Khule Mayise and Thozama Busakwe have also earned global recognition.

Now the full collection comes home to Soweto for a red-carpet premiere this November.

“We are thrilled to bring Little Africa to Soweto, where African stories belong on centre stage,” said Thapelo Motloung, CEO of Soweto Film Market and Siff. “This partnership with Sisanda Henna Films reaffirms our belief in emerging talent and inclusive storytelling.”

The debut directors include:

Wadline Mckurr (Eldorado Park);

Thozama Busakwe (Sterkspruit);

Yamkela Matshisi (eNgcobo);

Nqanawe Shangase (KwaZulu-Natal);

Valentino Zondi (eNdweni);

Lesego Motlana (Ga-Rankuwa);

Lihle Ndita (Cape Town);

Taze Mhlanga (Thembisa); and

Raihaanah Sayed (Johannesburg).

With many cast and crew members hailing from or connected to Soweto, Henna believes the festival will strike a personal chord with the local youth.

“It’s about showing them they belong in this industry, their stories matter, and they can take up space and be part of global cinema.”