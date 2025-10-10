AIHBF announces honorary trailblazers in beauty, hair and fashion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Africa International Hair & Beauty Fair (AIHBF) has announced its 2025 honorary trailblazers, celebrating the pioneers, creatives and cultural icons who are transforming the face of African beauty, hair and fashion on the continent and abroad.

Taking place from October 11 to 13 at the Sandton Convention Centre, this year’s AIHBF is themed “Crowning Greatness: The Power of Identity, Innovation & Influence”. The event will culminate in the AIHBF awards gala, hosted by broadcaster and cultural voice Masechaba Ndlovu.

The 2025 honorary list highlights individuals and brands whose work goes beyond aesthetics and recognises their influence in shaping industries, shifting narratives and uplifting communities.

Peace Mthethwa, AIHBF CEO, said: “This year’s honorary list is a love letter to every artist, entrepreneur and visionary who has dared to redefine beauty on their own terms. The honorees have built legacies that go beyond hair and makeup as they’ve shaped how Africa sees itself. We celebrate not only their success, but their courage to inspire a generation.”

From legacy entrepreneurs to emerging innovators, the honourees reflect the depth and diversity of Africa’s beauty economy.

Lifetime Achievement in Business & Entrepreneurship

Herman and Connie Mashaba: A couple recognised for their longstanding contribution to business, mentorship and national development.

Pioneer in Hair Care Innovation

Jabu Stone: A visionary who redefined African haircare through natural products, cultural education and advocacy for authenticity.

Icon in Hair Artistry

Saadique Ryklief: Renowned for his fusion of couture and culture, Ryklief’s styling artistry has left a lasting impact on global beauty stages.

Lifetime Recognition in Academic Contribution

Mark Crisp: Acknowledged for his excellence in beauty education and his pivotal role in shaping academic standards within the industry.

Brand Builder & Industry Icon

Morgan Makhubela: A brand innovator celebrated for his leadership in campaigns such as “Dark & Lovely”, driving inclusion and representation in the beauty market.

Spotlighting Contemporary Excellence

The AIHBF 2025 also shines a spotlight on newcomers and modern influencers pushing boundaries in creativity and entrepreneurship.

Trendsetter / Influencer Recognition

Felicia Mabuza: Honoured for her trailblazing media career that consistently uplifted and showcased black beauty and excellence.

Revolutionary in Dry Hair Care (Newcomer)

Londie London: Artist and entrepreneur celebrated for her bold contributions to haircare innovation and self-expression.

Company Innovation Award (Newcomer)

Queeny Cazara – SLV Brands: Recognised for driving fresh, future-focused innovation in haircare product development.

Makeup Artistry & Black Beauty Recognition

Faith Seuoe & Maude Manqana: Awarded for their exceptional work in celebrating the richness of black beauty through makeup and professional artistry.

Special Honours for Community Impact & Cultural Influence

Special Honour Awards

Edlyn Murefu and Oupa Koapeng: Recognised for their creative leadership and unwavering contribution to the African beauty landscape.

Informal Hair Salon Advancement

Lady Du: The music star turned beauty advocate is honoured for empowering stylists and investing in the informal salon economy.

Excellence in Education

Mimi Bigger: Celebrated for her lifelong dedication to training, mentorship and skills development in the beauty sector.

Icons Who Epitomise Black Beauty

AIHBF also honoured three women who embody elegance, influence, and the essence of African beauty: