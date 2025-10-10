Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amapiano vocalist Njelic says he's not arrogant after video goes viral

Amapiano star Njelic has cleared the air after a video of him appearing to run away from a fan went viral on social media, sparking accusations that he was being arrogant.

In the clip, which was widely shared across platforms including TikTok and X, the Wamuhle hitmaker is seen moving away from a fan who seemingly wanted to take a photo with him, prompting a backlash from some social media users.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Njelic, real name Tshwarelo Motlhako, said the video was taken out of context.

“It was nothing hectic. I was just having fun with him,” he said.

“Some people feel I acted arrogantly, which I’m not.”

The vocalist expressed concern about the way the video was received and said he values his supporters.

“Truth of the matter is I can’t afford to lose a fan over a picture,” he said.

“If I refuse to take a picture with them, who’ll support my music? I’m planning on dropping my next project soon and I need my fans more than ever.”

Njelic has built a strong following in the amapiano scene with the hits Bangithi and Wamuhle and collaborations with industry heavyweights. As he gears up for new music, he said he hopes fans can look past the misunderstanding and continue to support his journey.