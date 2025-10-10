Opera singer Pumeza Matshikiza joins fight against child abuse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African soprano Pumeza Matshikiza has joined Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA) as the organisation’s first international ambassador.

Welcoming her participation, Kevin Barbeau, executive director of WMACA, said the collaboration reflects the organisation’s commitment to elevating children’s rights on the local and global stages.

“Having a global advocate who shares our passion for defending vulnerable children helps amplify the voices of those we serve,” Barbeau said.

Matshikiza, who has performed in Europe and the US, said her ambassadorship is deeply personal.

“I am a product of child abuse, and I know many who have endured the scars of abuse. Joining WMACA allows me to use my voice, my platform and my networks to support children and families in need, raise awareness and connect the organisation with international partners,” she told TimesLIVE.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse has been protecting the most vulnerable for more than 28 years. ( Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Matshikiza said her role will involve advocacy, fundraising and community outreach, particularly in under-resourced areas. She also plans to explore educational workshops to empower children with knowledge about their rights and how to protect themselves.

“Taking care of children is taking care of the future. If we nurture and protect them, we give them a chance to heal and thrive.”

Miranda Jordan, the founding director of the organisation who has been at the forefront of child protection for 28 years, praised Matshikiza for aligning with the organisation’s mission.

“Her commitment to using her global platform for the cause of children’s rights is inspiring,” she said.

Pumeza Matshikiza has joined the fight against child abuse (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

Jordan said the collaboration with Matshikiza represents a broader strategy to combine advocacy, creative enterprise and international support to drive real change.

“The partnership demonstrates the transformative power of collaboration. Music, advocacy and community engagement can converge to inspire hope, healing and action.”

Matshikiza will serve as a supportive voice for WMACA, amplifying the organisation’s message internationally while remaining closely involved in local initiatives.

She is also exploring plans to establish her own foundation focused on improving education and access to resources in rural communities.

