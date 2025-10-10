Yvonne Chaka Chaka celebrates 36 years of marriage: ‘Siguga Sonke wethu’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Legendary South African singer and humanitarian Yvonne Chaka Chaka is celebrating 36 years of marriage to Dr Mandlalele “Tiny” Mhinga.

Taking to her Facebook page to mark the special occasion, the Princess of Africa shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband, reflecting on their journey together and expressing gratitude for the blessings they’ve received.

“You and I asked God to bless our marriage 36 years ago, now all we can do is thank Him. Happy anniversary baba. Mkhulu wabantwana. Siguga Sonke wethu. Thank you to our families, our children and friends and all those who kept praying for us and with us 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. Muhle u Thixo ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾,” she wrote.

Fans and fellow artists flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations and well wishes, celebrating the couple’s enduring love and unity.

Yvonne and Mandlalele, who have become one of Mzansi’s most admired power couples, have shared personal and professional triumphs over the decades. Their marriage has stood the test of time, inspiring many with their resilience and faith.