‘Blood and Water’ actor Arno Greeff and wife Iluska celebrate third anniversary

Actor Arno Greeff and his long-time partner Iluska Nagy are celebrating a milestone in their relationship.

The couple are celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary and to mark the special occasion, the actor took to his social media timeline to express his love for her and reflected on the journey.

“Three years since we said ‘I do’. Since our last anniversary: we went on our first overseas trip together, spent a month apart as I was shooting in Johannesburg, Iluska quit her job and started her own business and we bought a house. We started renovating that house. We lost our minds, blew all our money and had our most frequent arguments because of that house,” he wrote.

“We fell in love, again. Growing together, becoming better for ourselves and each other. Building a life we never thought we’d have. Finding peace together. I’m a better man since knowing you and marrying you. Thank you for being the best wife I could have ever asked for. I don’t deserve you, but I’ll keep on fighting to be better for you. Thank God for you and our beautiful marriage. Cheers to the next 30.”