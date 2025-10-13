Gospel group Masibuyele Ku Jehova defies decades and refuses to retire

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Masibuyele Ku Jehova are gearing up for a performance in Johannesburg.

Masibuyele Ku Jehova are showing faith and a calling has no age limit, and are not showing signs of stopping soon

The group founded in 1988 has been on a mission to spread the gospel through their music and are hoping to pass on the baton to the youth.

“We have tried to replace the original line but we saw it’s not our duty to do. It is only God who can do miracles for us. We would like to produce more music, groom the youth and build Masibuyele ku Jehova Junior,” Bellina Nkosi told TshisaLIVE.

Bellina is 87, Anna Thabethe is 83, Elizabeth Mahlangu is 77, Lizzy Khoza is 72 and Zodwa Makukula is 61.

“If we look back, we are in awe and filled with so much gratitude for what God has done in our lives,” she said.

They spoke about the passing of their lead singer, Fifi Mabuza.

“It left a huge crack and led to us not making more albums. Wde have been doing live performances.”

On November 15 the gospel stars will perform at the House of Treasure in Johannesburg South. Their last release was in 2015.

“We thank God who carried us to advanced ages. He takes over when we perform,”

“It’s been a long time since we performed in Johannesburg. We’ve were at it even through Covid-19 and it shows age means nothing.”