‘I feel 18 again’ - Professor speaks about musical comeback, sobriety and finding God

Kwaito legend Professor has made his musical return with the release of his latest single Order.

The single is a collaboration with young producer Larny. It fuses kwaito and gqom with 3-step sound.

“I felt like I had been missing in the music scene for quite a long time, so I had to revisit my biggest album, 2010’s University of Kwalawa Jazmee, and I tried to fuse the new in it and use my old style of rhyming,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“I feel like I’m 18 again. It’s exciting. The song is going to change the attitude of many young people. I opened doors for kwaito and dance producers and writers.”

The amapiano genre has taken over locally and globally but Professor said he doesn’t feel the need to fit in and would rather do what feels right for him.

“With amapiano dominating I couldn’t find a space because I felt like people would hear I am trying too hard. I’m not used to trying to fit in. The youngster kept giving me beats until I felt this was the one. Though I’m a producer myself, I had to sit back to let the youngster do what he does best. I felt confident.

“I’m glad people are feeling like it’s going to be a December anthem. When you release around this time people expect it to be so. The response has been very good, so I’m excited. I have a lot of shows lined up this summer.”

For the past two years Professor has been on a journey of alignment mentally and spiritually and said it’s going to reflect in his music and career.

His journey meant he isolated for some time and stopped drinking.

“With my spiritual journey, I’m at the right place. I feel like I am on the right path. Jesus is my king and saviour. I understand there’s a time for everything and God prepared me for this time. With Jesus I don’t have to get approval from anyone, so I’m back to dreaming and asking God. All I do I leave in the hands of God. My journey is the perfect journey. That was the most perfect decision I ever made.

“It’s been more than two years [of sobriety], it’s never easy. Obviously there are temptations and stuff but with the grace of God, I’m keeping on and I’m here. I felt like I was lost, now I’m found. I’m at ease. Every decision I make, I consult Him.”