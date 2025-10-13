IN PICS | Nadia Nakai debuts new body

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nadia Nakai has revealed she went under the knife for her hip dips.

Rapper Nadia Nakai has opened up about undergoing surgery to fill her hip dips.

In the latest episode of her reality show, the Naa Meaan hitmaker revealed she had a tube of fat transfer procedure, often associated with a Brazilian butt lift.

“I filled my hip dips. My ass has always been there so I took fat from my inner thighs and arms and I put the fat in my hips because I had hip dips,” she said.

Speaking about her recovery journey, Nadia said the doctor prescribed four to five weeks of rest to heal and for the swelling to go down.

“I’m supposed to be down for four to five weeks.”

In her upcoming song Really, rapper Nasty C makes reference to her new body and her late boyfriend, rapper AKA: “Nadia got a new body. I know my bro wants to come back from the heavens.”