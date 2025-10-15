EXCLUSIVE | Organiser of Kanye West’s SA concert says ‘everything is in place’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kanye West is set to perform in Johannesburg on December 13.

Fans of global hip-hop icon Kanye West are counting down the weeks to what promises to be one of the biggest international concerts of the decade.

The rapper, producer and fashion mogul is set to perform at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on December 13, marking his highly anticipated return to the continent.

Speaking exclusively to TshisaLIVE, Samuel Monyake, CEO of Monyake Group, the company behind the show, confirmed preparations are well underway.

“He has been an inspiration to us. He has a great catalogue and we love his journey.”

Samuel Monyake, CEO of Monyake Group. (Supplied)

Samuel acknowledged the magnitude of putting together an event of this scale but expressed confidence in his team’s experience and readiness.

“A show of this magnitude has a lot of puddles and breakthroughs. Monyake Group has been around for a decade and we’ve done a lot of events, including music festivals,” he said.

“Everything is in place as far as production is concerned. We are excited to bring you the global superstar.”

While further details including ticket sales, supporting acts, and setlists are under wraps, the announcement has sent waves of excitement across social media, with fans eager to see Ye hit the stage live in Mzansi.

This will mark Kanye’s first major concert in South Africa, and fans are hoping for a performance that blends his old-school classics with newer, experimental sounds. Known for his larger-than-life stage designs and boundary-pushing visuals, expectations are high.

Monyake Group has previously been involved in organising high-profile events across the country, and the CEO assured fans the concert will be a world-class experience.

“We are not cutting corners. The production is global standard. South Africa deserves to see Kanye West in full force, and that’s exactly what we are bringing.”