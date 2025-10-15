TshisaLIVE

Former ‘Generations’ actor Thami Mngqolo reflects on same-sex kiss scene with Zolisa Xaluva 17 years ago

Kgomotso Moganedi

Entertainment reporter

Thami Mngqolo plays the role of Senzo Dlomo.
Thami Mngqolo played the role of Senzo Dlomo. (Gallo Images.)

Former Generations actor Thami Mngqolo has opened up about the moment he shared a same-sex kiss with fellow actor Zolisa Xaluva on the popular soapie nearly two decades ago, a scene that sparked controversy at the time.

Thami, who portrayed the character Senzo Dlomo, recently sat down for an interview with podcaster Lungelo KM on the Engineer Your Life podcast, where he reflected on the pressures and public reaction surrounding the groundbreaking storyline.

“I was scared of what the fallout might be,” he admitted. “Because you’ve heard all sorts of stories, like Grace’s character being slapped in the street because of what she did to Karabo.”

Thami was referring to backlash some actors receive from fans who struggle to separate fiction from reality. “There was so much back and forth about the right way to treat it,” he added, recalling the behind-the-scenes conversations that went into preparing for the moment.

The kiss between Senzo and Jason, played by Zolisa Xaluva, was one of the first prominent portrayals of a same-sex couple on South African primetime TV, making it a bold and necessary moment for LGBTQIA+ representation.

But for the actors involved, it was no easy feat.

“We took two hours to film a scene that should’ve taken 15 minutes,” Thami revealed. “There were nerves, hesitations and just trying to get it right, not just for ourselves, but for what it represented.”

Despite the anxiety, the scene went on to make TV history, with many praising the soapie for addressing topics often swept under the carpet. Today, Thami looks back on it with a sense of pride, acknowledging its role in shifting perceptions and starting difficult conversations.

@southafricanpodcast

Thami the actor of senzo on generations reveals on a podcast saying when they shot the scene revealing that senzo his character was gay, he was afraid #senzo #southafricanpodcast #podcastclips #openchatspodcast #podcast

♬ original sound - South African podcast

Top Stories