Gogo Maweni’s assault case postponed again

Gogo Maweni is set to appear in the Protea magistrate’s court in Soweto on October 22.

Gogo Maweni, whose real name is Makhotso Lee-Anne Mofokeng, faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for an alleged incident on December 18 2019.

The case — which had been postponed to October 15 to allow Gogo Maweni to give birth to her twins and recover after her pregnancy — was rescheduled for October 22.

The popular sangoma and reality TV star has five children — her firstborn son from her previous relationship with an American man, her second son with actor Sthembiso Khoza, a third with former soccer star Siyabonga Zulu and the twins with her husband Sabelo.

With her reality show Thokoza Gogo on the horizon, Gogo Maweni says she is gearing up to show viewers a different side of herself. The 39-year-old has been filming with Moja Love, documenting her dealing with the matter as well as her motherhood journey.

“People can expect me to do what I do. This year, because of my pregnancy, there will be fewer traditional things, because when you’re pregnant, there’s certain things you can’t do,” she said.

“Last year I had a miscarriage because I didn’t want to stop working and I continued as normal. So this year I decided, when we found out we were pregnant, I needed to take a back seat and put my pregnancy first, especially because my husband and I just got married the traditional way on August 24 2024, and being pregnant this year is something I know he wanted. Besides doing this for our marriage and building our family, I felt this was more important to me.

“This show is just going to show how I live, what I’ve been doing throughout the pregnancy, and the trials and tribulations of my life.”