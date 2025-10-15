Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

'Kasi Worship Concert' returns to Mamelodi with a message of hope and economic empowerment

The Kasi Worship Concert is set to return to Moretele Park in Mamelodi from 12pm to 6pm on November 30 under a banner of faith, healing and empowerment.

This year’s edition carries the theme “Building the Kasi Economy” and aims to inspire and uplift communities by addressing key social issues such as poverty, crime and substance abuse challenges.

Founded as a platform to unite communities through worship, music and purpose, the Kasi Worship movement continues to grow in its mission to be a catalyst for social change rooted in spiritual transformation.

Organisers said the 2025 event will serve as a reminder that lasting change begins when communities come together under God’s order, working collectively toward healing, restoration and economic revival.

This year’s concert boasts a lineup of acclaimed gospel artists. Among the headliners are Puleng March, Jo Black, J Ross, Keke, Janine Price, Abathandwa, Ndindoo, NcaneT, Rhoda and King Zane.

A poignant highlight of this year’s concert is the inclusion of Mama Mmalesedi, a 71-year-old worshipper who will take to the stage to minister for the first time.

Her story, organisers said, embodies the heart of Kasi Worship that transformation, no matter how long it takes, is always possible.

The concert seeks to strengthen the township economy by creating opportunities for local businesses, artists.