Sjava, Cici and Oscar Mbo among SA’s Grammy hopefuls for 2025

South Africa’s music scene is lighting up global conversations again as several homegrown artists have earned consideration for the 2025 Grammy Awards, marking another moment of pride for local music on the world stage.

The list includes a mix of icons and innovators: Sjava, Cici, Oscar Mbo and Abavuki. Their recognition celebrates South Africa’s evolving sound — a blend of Afrosoul, R&B, gospel and house that continues to resonate beyond the continent.

Sjava

Leading the pack is Sjava, considered for Best Global Music Album for Inkanyezi Live. Known for blending Afrosoul, maskandi and traditional storytelling, Sjava has become one of South Africa’s most soulful narrators.

Since debuting with Isina Muva in 2016, Sjava has earned a Sama Award, contributed to the Black Panther soundtrack and built a catalogue that explores love, identity and struggle.

Inkanyezi Live, meaning “star”, revisits his most intimate songs with live instrumentation, stripping back production to reveal raw emotion. Reflecting on the Grammy consideration, Sjava said: “I make music from the heart for the people and the culture. As a Grammy voting member, I’m honoured to be among storytellers who inspire.”

Cici

Award-winning singer and songwriter Cici has earned consideration in the Best African Music Performance category for her breakout single Thula. Known for her emotive delivery and lyrical honesty, Cici continues to carve her space in the Afro-R&B landscape.

Having risen to fame with hits such as Runaway and Iqiniso, Cici’s music often addresses themes of healing, love and womanhood. Thula, a powerful ballad rooted in gospel influences, speaks to resilience in the face of hardship.

“This recognition reminds me that vulnerability is powerful,” said Cici. “To see our stories being heard globally is something I’ve always dreamed of.”

Oscar Mbo

Deep house maestro Oscar Mbo is being considered in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his latest project, Groovy Since 90 Something. The album showcases his signature style, a lush blend of deep house, soulful rhythms and jazzy undertones that have made him a staple in global house circles.

Oscar, known for his work on platforms such as The Ashmed Hour, continues to push boundaries in the electronic scene. “The world is dancing to our groove,” he said. “This nomination isn’t just for me; it’s for every kid from the townships who dreams with a beat in their heart.”

Abavuki

Cape Town-based Afrofusion ensemble Abavuki are also in the Grammy mix, bringing their unique blend of African percussion, jazz and township rhythms to the global stage. Their project, Ubuntu the Spirit of Humanity, is under consideration in the Best Global Music Performance category.

With roots in community storytelling and street performance, Abavuki (meaning “Wake up, early risers” in isiXhosa) embody the spirit of musical activism and celebration.

While the final Grammy nominations will only be announced in November, that these artists are under consideration is cause for celebration. It’s a reminder that South African music in all its diversity continues to impact the world.