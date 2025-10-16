Africa’s creativity takes centre stage at inaugural Global Creative Summit in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rapper and songwriter Maglera Doe Boy will be one of the headline acts.

South Africa is playing host to a game-changing event for the continent’s creative industries. The inaugural Global Creative Summit (GCS), themed “Visa to the World”, officially launched this week and it’s far more than just a conference. It’s a bold declaration that Africa belongs at the heart of the global creative economy.

The Global Creative Summit will take place at Keyes in Rosebank from November 13-15.

Timed to coincide with a historic first — the 2025 G20 Summit being held on African soil — GCS is positioning itself as a creative counterpart to the world’s economic powerhouses, ensuring Africa’s artistic voice is heard on the global stage.

With participation already confirmed from Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Seychelles, Réunion Island and Eswatini, the event has drawn cultural leaders, policymakers and creative professionals from across the continent. Invitations have also been extended to G20 nations, signalling GCS’s ambition to connect Africa’s talent with international opportunities.

In a major highlight, the summit welcomed multi-Grammy-award-winning producer and UN goodwill ambassador Gordon “Commissioner Gordon” Williams as keynote speaker at its high-profile investment gala dinner, where African creative ambassadors were honoured for their role in driving unity through the arts.

“The Global Creative Summit is a bold step towards the Africa we want,” said founder Sinamandla Kwepile. “We are uniting the continent’s creative forces to speak with one powerful voice. Our mission is to shape a shared African creative agenda one that removes barriers and accelerates cross-border collaboration.”

The three-day event is anchored around five creative pillars where Africa is leading: music, film & television, fashion & design, gaming & digital arts, and publishing & literature. Each sector is being explored through panel discussions and strategy sessions aimed at unlocking growth and investment.

From chart-topping sounds and cinematic storytelling to the digital revolution in gaming and design, GCS is spotlighting how Africa’s young, dynamic talent is shaping global culture.

The summit concludes with a musical extravaganza hosted by Inside Art Fest 2025, headlined by Maglera Doe Boy, DJ Warras and DJ Switch, promising an unforgettable celebration of Africa’s artistic brilliance.

With legacy projects already under way and plans confirmed for the next summit in 2026 in the US, GCS is laying the foundation for a future where African creativity is borderless, celebrated and economically empowered.