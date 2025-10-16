Babes Wodumo joins Chomee’s 20-year celebration and drops emotional comeback project

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Babes Wodumo is getting back in the groove and she’s doing it in a big way.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Gqom is set to join music icon Chomee for her celebration of 20 years in the industry, taking place at Disoufeng in Soweto on October 18. For Babes, it’s more than just another performance it’s a full-circle moment.

“Everyone knows as a kid my faves were Chommie, Mshoza and Lebo Mathosa,” she told TshisaLIVE. “Having that same person I looked up to as a young girl ask me to be part of her 20th celebration in the industry makes me realise indeed dreams do come true.”

Babes revealed she and Chomee had been in contact before and even recorded an unreleased track with the late Mshoza.

“I can’t wait to show her the kind of inspiration she gave me when it comes to dance moves,” she said.

Asked what fans can expect from her set on the night, Babes promised a high-energy show.

“New choreography plus classics. It’s gonna be wild.”

Still, she’s not planning to touch Chomee’s songs.

“How can anyone perform a legend queen’s songs? I want my inner child to just watch her perform all her songs so badly and that’s what I intend to do.”

Emotional comeback with Mabheshingo

The celebration comes just weeks after Babes dropped her latest project, Mabheshingo, marking her return to music after the passing of her husband and collaborator Mampintsha.

“Taking time to step back and put my Gqom Queen crown aside and grieve fully helped a lot because I’m now stronger than I’ve ever been.”

Her comeback includes the emotional single Join iParty, originally recorded by Mampintsha before his death.

“I’m also releasing his other two songs as singles for people to enjoy soon. When it comes to deciding which one, I just go with my gut feeling.”

The project showcases Babes stepping out of her comfort zone, fusing Gqom with different genres for the first time in her career.

“It’s different because there’s different genres. Unlike before, all my albums were full Gqom. I wanted something different and fresh.

“It took me out of my comfort zone. I shocked myself but it worked, because there’s so many hits people will enjoy.”

She’s also been overwhelmed by the love from fans.

“On the day of the release, I was crying like a baby. So much joy and appreciation. People are streaming like crazy. I can’t wait for them to hear the full album on the 24th of this month.”

Still Queen of Gqom

Despite experimenting with other genres, Babes made it clear that her Gqom roots remain intact.

“Some people don’t know the difference between Electro and Gqom it’s two different things. So no, it hasn’t changed one beat. It’s just grown there are more producers giving killer beats now.”

She’s also not backing down from being a female powerhouse in a male-dominated genre.

“In Gqom, there aren’t many of us. It’s a male-dominated space, so you can imagine how hard that can be. That’s why I keep pushing I’m doing it for the young girls out there so they know it’s possible.”

Reflecting on her journey, she recalled how many doubted her during the early days of Wololo.

“People said it’s a crèche song, it won’t make it. Some said ‘why wear colourful weaves? — it’s ugly.’ But today, Wololo has over 28 million streams. If I gave up because of how people judged me, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Looking ahead

Babes is already eyeing more collaborations and has her dream feature in mind.

“More collabos for sure and Beyoncé, been saying it, still saying it. There’s no one else but her. I’d faint and tell God, ‘Yep, you can take me now!’” she laughed. “When Beyoncé enters the stage, she is Sasha Fierce. When I enter, I’m Mabheshingo, so I relate.”

She also emphasised the importance of keeping some parts of her life away from the public eye.

“Not everything is for social media some things are just best private.”

With a new album, a celebration gig, and her fire reignited, Babes Wodumo is not just back she’s ready to take the crown back with force.

The owner of Disoufeng, Tebogo Phiri, said: “Chomee’s influence on South African pop culture, especially as a woman in entertainment, deserves every bit of this recognition. The fact that Disoufeng is positioning itself as more than just a venue, but as a cultural hub for Soweto, is something to truly admire.

“Looking forward to an unforgettable night on October 18 filled with nostalgia, high energy and unity. Big ups to Tebogo Phiri and the Disoufeng team for preserving legacy while creating space for the next generation of talent. This is what celebrating local excellence looks like.“