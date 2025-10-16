‘Malome Lebone exists in every community’ — Scandal! actor Charles Phasha on playing one of his darkest roles yet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Actor Charles Phasha has shaken up screens across Mzansi with his portrayal of the sinister Lebone on Scandal!, a character who has sparked intense public reaction and with good reason.

Lebone isn’t just a villain, he’s a chilling reminder of the predators that often lurk in plain sight. In an exclusive sit-down with TshisaLIVE, Phasha opened up about stepping into such a disturbing role, the impact it’s had on audiences, and how he separates fiction from reality.

‘There’s a Malome Lebone in every family’

For Phasha, portraying Lebone wasn’t just a role, it was a responsibility.

“I cannot separate myself from society,” he says. “I’m part of the society that hides these atrocities away from the public as families, friends, or even victims. That’s why people react the way they do. I am sure there is a Malome Lebone in every family, school, community, church, or social gathering. As a storyteller, such stories must be exposed.”

While Phasha is no stranger to heavy roles, Lebone pushed new boundaries both artistically and emotionally.

“As a professional, you always find a way to separate the two,” he adds.

‘The backlash shows we did our job right’

Playing a character as vile as Lebone inevitably invites backlash but Phasha takes it in stride.

“I’m only seeing it on social media. Otherwise, it’s mostly compliments from people appreciating how I carried such a heavy and difficult role with conviction and realness,” he says.

Phasha believes that the public’s visceral reaction is a clear sign that the work is resonating.

“It means we are doing well as creatives. The feedback humbles me and confirms I’m on the correct path as a performer. I think viewers are smart.”

Why he took the role: ‘Somebody had to tell this story’

When offered the role, Phasha didn’t hesitate despite its dark narrative.

“The fact that there is a Lebone somewhere who feels unseen and thinks he can get away with murder drew me in. Somebody had to tell the story, and I believed I could do it justice. This story could save more victims now or in the future.”

Phasha’s deep respect for the craft and its power to provoke conversation is evident throughout his approach.

The toll and thrill of playing villains

With an impressive resume that includes Zone 14, Isibaya, Rhythm City and Nikiwe, Phasha is no stranger to complex characters. Still, Lebone stands out.

“Portraying Lebone was challenging on so many levels, and that’s what keeps me going. It reminded me of Bab Joseph on Nikiwe. Doing the research, embodying someone so evil — you have to commit fully,” he says.

He admits that these roles often stay with him long after the cameras stop rolling.

“Mandla from Rhythm City the guy who was wheelchair-bound and died in love with Tshidi. Speedy from Zone 14. Jerry from Isibaya. Bab Joseph. And of course ... Lebone. These characters shaped and challenged me both personally and professionally.”

His message to viewers: ‘It’s not personal’

Phasha has a clear message for viewers who blur the lines between fiction and reality.

“Enjoy the entertainment, it’s not personal. If there are some demons in the closet, attend to them. It’s never too late. Otherwise, something will always trigger you.”

And to rising actors, especially those taking on difficult or controversial roles?

“Respect your craft and it will respect you,” he advises.

After shaking things up on Scandal!, Charles Phasha is already on to his next venture.

“I’m working on Pimville for SABC2,” he reveals. While details remain under wraps, fans can expect another gripping performance from the seasoned thespian.