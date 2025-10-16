Pele Pele set to light up Soweto Theatre with one-man comedy show

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Comedian Pele Pele feels honoured to be part of the Celeste Ntuli and Da Big Dudes comedy show.

Award-winning comedian and radio personality Pele Pele is gearing up to bring the laughs to Soweto next month with his new one-man show.

The funny man, known for his sharp wit and infectious energy, will take the stage at the Gibson Kente Theatre at Soweto Theatre on November 14, promising a night of non-stop laughter.

Pele Pele has been in the game for more than 15 years and knows exactly how to keep audiences in stitches. He kicked off his career in 2008 as a scriptwriter and comedian on Desmond Dube’s Dube on 2 Reloaded, before making waves on Jozi FM as a breakfast show host and the station’s first male comedian on air.

In 2019, he bagged the Savanna Audience Choice Comedy Award, cementing his spot as one of Mzansi’s top comedic talents.

“I’m excited to bring my unique brand of humour and storytelling to the stage, and I guarantee that audiences will be laughing from start to finish,” he told TshisaLIVE.

The show, produced under his company Chilli Bites Entertainment, will showcase Pele Pele’s signature blend of personal storytelling, social commentary and township flavour all delivered with the kind of energy only he can bring.

Fans can expect a night of raw, relatable comedy straight from one of Soweto’s own.

Beyond the mic and spotlight, Pele Pele is a seasoned MC and entertainer who has performed at clubs, theatres and corporate gigs across the country. Whether he’s hosting weddings or headlining comedy nights, he always brings the fire.