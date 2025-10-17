Khuzani Mpungose nominated for major categories in Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Maskandi superstar Khuzani Mpungose is flying the South African flag high after being nominated for two awards at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards 2025 in Los Angeles.

The Indlamlenze hitmaker is up for Best Independent Artist (African) and Best Male Artist (African).

Khuzani, who hails from Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal, said the nominations mean a lot for him and for maskandi music and its supporters.

“Being recognised on an international stage such as the HAPAwards is a blessing. This belongs to every supporter who believed in maskandi,” he said.

The HAPAwards celebrate talent from Africa and the African diaspora in music, film, fashion and community work. Held annually in LA since 2017, the awards bring together global stars and African creatives.

Khuzani said his nominations proves traditional African music can stand proudly on international stages.

“Our sound, born in villages and passed down through generations, speaks straight to the heart, no translation needed,” he said.

Known as King Khuba, Khuzani is one of South Africa’s most successful independent artists. His albums regularly go platinum, and he fills stadiums with his events Gcwalisa Spring Picnic All White and Blue Nation Festival.

Through his Indlamlenze Foundation, Khuzani supports youth development, music mentorship and cultural preservation in rural areas.